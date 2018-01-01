Avengers: Infinity War races past $400 million mark to outpace U.S. box office top 10

Avengers: Infinity War has become the second-fastest movie to race past $400 million (GBP295 million) at the North American box office.

The Marvel blockbuster managed the feat as it also notched up the second-best second weekend ever, with a $112 million (GBP83 million) haul to stay at the top of the box office.

Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit $400 million faster and landed a bigger second weekend, with a $149.2 million (GBP110 million) take.

Infinity War has now raked in a massive $1.16 billion at the global box office, breaking the record for Imax 4DX cinemas, which offers film fans motion seats. The blockbuster was shot entirely in Imax.

In North America, it made more than the twice the rest of the top 10 combined, with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez's comedy revamp Overboard debuting with a very distant $14.7 million (GBP11 million) over the weekend.

The film originally hit cinemas in 1987 with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as stars.

A Quiet Place lands at three on the new box office countdown, while Amy Schumer's comedy I Feel Pretty is at four, and Dwayne Johnson's latest action movie Rampage rounds out the new top five.

Charlize Theron's new movie Tully, in which she plays a desperate new mum, debuts at six with $3.2 million (GBP2.3 million).

Black Panther added $3.14 million (GBP2.3 million) to its 12-week haul at seven and is now just $7 million (GBP5 million) from hitting $700 million at the North American box office.

Horror film Truth or Dare, Super Troopers 2, and Bad Samaritan round out the top 10.