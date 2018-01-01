Sylvester Stallone gets behind fifth Rambo movie

Sylvester Stallone is heading back to the big screen as John Rambo for a fifth movie.

The Creed star's Vietnam vet character, who first appeared in 1982's First Blood, will tackle Mexican crime bosses in his latest adventure.

Movie mogul Avi Lerner and his Millennium partners will be taking the film to the Cannes Film Festival in France this week (beg07May18). Lerner will produce alongside Stallone, who is also writing the script, but the veteran action man reportedly won't direct the project, despite directing the last Rambo saga, 2008's Rambo.

The film is expected to start shooting in September (18), according to Deadline.

The plot surrounding Rambo 5 will center upon the daughter of one of the character's friends, who is kidnapped in Mexico. Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexican border to grapple with violent cartel bosses as he seeks to get the girl back and take her home to safety.

Stallone, who is currently working on the Creed sequel with director Stephen Caple, Jr, hasn't always been a fan of bringing back Rambo for a fifth film, and two years ago (16), producer Lerner was reportedly considering a franchise revamp, which would not feature the Rocky star.

Reports suggested Millennium bosses were seeking a younger actor to take over the role in Rambo: New Blood, which The Iceman filmmaker Ariel Vromen was on board to direct from a script by Brooks McLaren, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is not clear what has become of that project.

The character of John Rambo was created by author David Morrell.

As well as First Blood and 2008's Rambo, Stallone also played the character in Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rambo III in 1985 and 1988, respectively.