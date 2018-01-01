John Cena marks failed wedding date with life lesson posts

John Cena has marked what would have been the weekend of his wedding by sharing some uplifting thoughts on social media.

The Trainwreck star and Nikki Bella were scheduled to tie the knot on Saturday (05May18), but split last month (Apr18). However, it seems he was in a good place as the date of their big day came and went.

The 41-year-old actor, who asked Bella to marry him WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida last year (17), took to Twitter on what was to be his wedding day and wrote: "If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp".

On Sunday, he added: "Learn from your mistakes. A life of regret is a life unfulfilled."

Bella also appeared to be trying to make the most of what could have been, tweeting: "Chin up princess or the crown slips."

Cena recently confessed he was struggling with his break-up, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It sucks... There’s no other way to say it. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that."

"The one take away – and it sucks – but the one take away I can have for me is that... because I feel so heartbroken, I know I was in love and I will never be able to take that away," he added during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra.

When presenter Mark Wright asked Cena if he'll always love Bella, the Blockers star replied: "Absolutely."

Reports suggest the former couple fell out over their plans to start a family. Throughout Nikki and twin sister Brie's reality show Total Bellas, the couple had been divided on the subject of children - Cena didn't want any, while Nikki did - and the issue seemed to come to head in a recent promo for Total Bellas, which ended with Cena saying: "I'm not sure we should go through with this (getting married)."