Taron Egerton taking singing lessons to prepare for Rocketman movie

Taron Egerton is taking singing lessons to prepare for his new movie Rocketman.

It was confirmed last month (April18) that the Welsh actor had landed the lead role in the upcoming film about Elton John's life last month with the plot set to follow the music icon's life starting when he was a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

Taron previously showed off his vocal ability in 2016 animated movie Sing and has now revealed that he is working with professionals so he can hit all the right notes for his next big feature.

"I've recorded some songs. I've been doing singing lessons," he told Collider.com of his preparation. "The next step is I need to think about choreography and trying to create some sort of semblance of a performance that is at least reminiscent of him."

Rocketman will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who previously worked with Taron on biographical drama Eddie the Eagle. And following in the footsteps of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who have promised to sing live in their forthcoming remake of A Star Is Born, the actor plans to do the same.

"I'm going to do it all. I'm going to do it on set as well. We're going to use a variety of techniques but I will always be singing on set. No miming. I'm just not interested in doing it that way," the 28-year-old shared.

Scripted by Lee Hall, the movie is being produced by Kingsman: The Secret Service's Matthew Vaughn, Elton and his Rocket Pictures partner and husband David Furnish.

Production is set to start in August, with Taron also taking the time to clarify that Rocketman isn't a straightforward biopic and is, in fact, a "fantasy musical".

"It's a fantasy musical so it's actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He's not the only character that sings," he added.