Charlize Theron open to starring in Mad Max: Fury Road sequel

Charlize Theron would jump at the chance to film a sequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The actress played Imperator Furiosa in the fourth instalment of the franchise, which went on win six Academy Awards at the 2016 ceremony.

And Charlize is so invested in her strong, action heroine that she would have no qualms about reprising the role again.

"If George (Miller, director) called me tomorrow I'd be totally on board," she told Time Out London. "I absolutely loved working with him, and I loved that character. I spent a lot of time with her in the desert and I feel very attached to her. It would be great to revisit that if everything aligned."

Charlize is currently promoting an entirely different project, Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody's latest collaboration, Tully.

In the comedy-drama, she portrays exhausted mother-of-three Marlo Moreau, and was required to gain a whopping 50 pounds (22 kilograms) for the role in order to reflect the physique of a postpartum woman. However, she was not fazed by the physical transformation one bit.

"Women gain that amount, if not more, every time they get pregnant. So, it's not that big of a deal," the 42-year-old said. "I was playing this woman and I wanted to get closer to her. I don't think when an actress does that we have to get so focused on it."

Meanwhile, Charlize also shared that the biggest challenge of the shoot was working with so many infants. Though the mother-of-two did admit that all four babies were well behaved most of the time.

"We had two sets of twins. One set shot with me throughout the movie so I got to know those babies pretty well," she smiled. "They were actually two boys, playing Mia, and they were super-sweet. They were so easy."