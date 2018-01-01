Alexa Chung seen hand-in-hand with ex amid Alexander Skarsgard reunion rumours

Alexa Chung has done little to set the record straight about her romantic status, after being pictured hand-in-hand with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hitt just weeks after fuelling reunion rumours with Alexander Skarsgard.

The 34-year-old fashion designer beamed from ear-to-ear as she clutched the hand of rocker Matthew as they stepped out together in New York on Saturday night (05May18).

Wearing a pink shirt and navy and pink floral trouser suit, Alexa was every inch the fashionista as she made her way around the Big Apple with Matthew, who she first dated in 2014.

And Drowners singer/guitarist Matthew looked in equally good spirits, smiling widely as he enjoyed spending time with his on-off lover.

Alexa and Matthew have revisited their romance on numerous occasions since their first split, and the new images are sure to spark speculation that they are currently back on.

But fans of Big Little Lies star Alexander may be wondering where he stands with Alexa, after the pair were pictured returning from a trip to Paris, France in March (18) - the first time the former couple had been seen together since their split last July (17).

The 41-year-old actor and Alexa first started dating in 2015, but called time on their romance after two years together, with a source telling E! News at the time that the breakup was amicable.

"No one cheated on anyone," the insider said. "It was a clean break-up that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other."

Following their split, Alexander was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio's model ex Toni Garrn, after apparently being set up on a blind date with the blonde beauty by friends.