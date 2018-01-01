Paris Hilton's hacker sentenced to 57 months in prison

A hacker who reportedly stole nude photos and money from Paris Hilton during a crime spree between 2015 and 2017 has been sentenced to serve 57 months in prison.

Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan stole from Paris and two other people during the period, in which she hacked into the heiress' bank accounts and used her credit cards, taking more than $300,000 (£221,200).

In addition, Paytsar reportedly obtained naked images of the star from her iCloud virtual storage account and apparently hacked systems belonging to the heiress' father Rick and sister Nicky in an attempt to obtain passwords for other accounts in Paris' name. She is also said to have impersonated the 37-year-old socialite and DJ online, and sent emails to Paris' assistant requesting the transfer of money to one of her accounts.

Bkhchadzhyan was arrested last year (17) and subsequently pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy.

On Monday (07May18), Paris appeared in court for the sentencing phase and entered a victim's statement about how deeply the hacking nightmare had affected her.

"This woman targeted me in such a way that I will never forget or get over it," she said in court, as part of a lengthy statement. "I feel so incredibly violated... She took over my life and identity. She tried to shake me up for money. It was all so unbelievable and crazy that it truly seemed like something out of a movie."

Hilton explained she "rescheduled" a work trip to attend the sentencing hearing so the judge could "understand just how much this truly affected me and what a serious crime this is..."

As she left the courthouse, Hilton expressed her gratitude to the judge and her relief at being able to put the ordeal behind her.

"Justice was served, I feel good about the sentencing, she got what she deserved...," Paris told TMZ. "It was traumatising and terrifying to even look at her and it made me feel sick to my stomach... but I was also happy that I got to see her and let her know exactly what she did and how much it affected me.

"I think that she really understood and the judge really made her understand more."