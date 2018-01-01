Gabrielle Union blames Jada Pinkett Smith 'feud' on former handlers

Gabrielle Union is convinced former handlers are to blame for creating her supposed "feud" with fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith 17 years ago.

The Bring It On star was recently invited by Jada to sit down and clear the air for her new TV show, Red Table Talk, and Gabrielle admits it was a real joy to connect with Will Smith's wife, because neither of them knew why they had been considered rivals for so long.

"Jada nor I ever used the word 'feud' so it just became a media creation, kinda like back in the day," the 45-year-old told breakfast show Today.

"Neither one of us actually knows what took place back then, but the people that we had around us were like, 'Well, you know how she feels about you...,' and then it was like, 'OK, girl, bye!' for 17 years."

Gabrielle suspects the actresses were both too young and stubborn at the time to reach out to the other and talk through any differences, which they have since been able to do as mature women working towards similar goals.

"Even though we're both very outspoken women, we're both activists - our husbands are friends, I've worked with her husband (on Bad Boys II) - we both felt we had too much pride and too much insecurity to just say, 'Hey, did that ever actually happen, or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?'," recalled Gabrielle, who is married to basketball ace Dwyane Wade.

Now she hopes to join forces with Jada to draw further attention to their shared interests as activists: "We're both talking about how to stop human trafficking, sexual trafficking; we're both outspoken about (social justice movement) Black Lives Matter," she explained. "We're so outspoken about so many things in our community, and we both have huge platforms. Imagine if we came together?"

"That's what we actually talk about on her show: how we got over ourselves and how we both evolved - no feud, just a lot of silence! - to come together and create something really beautiful with a lot of healing," she added.

Jada recently revealed Gabrielle's name "just kept coming up" as a guest for her Facebook Watch series as she and her producers were brainstorming ideas for a "girlfriends show", and the resulting episode makes for emotional TV.

"I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union," she told news show Extra. "We haven't been on the best of terms for 17 years, and we have a reconciliation."