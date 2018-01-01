Celebrity couples make it date night at religious-themed Met Gala

George Clooney and Amal Clooney led the Hollywood couples who graced the Met Gala in 'heavenly' fashions on Monday night (07May18).

The Gravity star opted for a traditional black tuxedo as he and his wife kicked off the proceedings by becoming the first of the fashionable stars to step out on the red carpet for the Catholic-themed charity event in New York.

Amal, an international human rights lawyer, stunned the crowd in a striking metallic floral-print corset dress complete with navy pants, designed by Richard Quinn. Her out-of-the-box look appeared to contrast the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme of the night, with the barrister, who co-hosted this year's gala, alongside U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and singer Rihanna, further rebelling by adding large spiked statement earrings.

George and Amal weren't the only couple making a statement at this year's Met Gala - several loved-up new pairs, including Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost, showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art event.

Pop star Shawn Mendes and model Hailey Baldwin made their red carpet debut as a couple at the fundraising gala after quietly dating for several months, with other new celebrity pairings also making their first public appearances on the night. They included tech billionaire Elon Musk and his new girlfriend, singer Grimes, Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, as well as singer Katharine McPhee and her man David Foster, who have all been very secretive about the state of their rumoured romances.

Speaking of her big debut with Cole, actress Lili told Entertainment Tonight the outing went much better than she had expected.

"It feels overwhelmingly amazing, but not as overwhelming as I thought it was going to be,” the 21-year-old gushed about her night out with Sprouse, who she was spotted kissing in Paris last month (Apr18). “I thought I was going to struggle to walk up the steps and breathe, but I'm doing good!”

Less fresh dynamic duos, who have also kept their romances under wraps, couldn't stay away from the fashion world's big night - Bradley Cooper and new mum Irina Shayk showed up hand in hand and wowed with public displays of affection, and hip-hop star 2 Chainz took his romance to the next level by proposing to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward. The two actually wed in 2013 and have three kids, so the one-knee gesture was just for show.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner also attended the bash with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, while her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner made an appearance with Travis Scott, marking the couple's first major outing since they welcomed daughter Stormi in February (18). Kris' other daughter, Kim Kardashian, turned up alone, leaving rapper husband Kanye West behind for the evening. Kanye is currently in Wyoming working on new music after grabbing headlines in the past week for his controversial public remarks, proclaiming his love for Donald Trump on Twitter and upsetting fans and critics alike with his ill-advised TMZ comments about 400 years of slavery in the U.S. being a "choice" for African-Americans.

Another noticeably absent supercouple was Beyonce and JAY-Z, but it appears there's no drama there - sources claim the pair skipped this year's Met Gala to get some rest before their joint On the Run II Tour kicks off in June (18).

"JAY-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour," an insider tells ET Online.