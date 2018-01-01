Director plays down Johnny Depp set spat report

Filmmaker Brad Furman has played down reports of a brawl involving Johnny Depp on the set of upcoming movie LAbyrinth.

Depp allegedly clashed with a location manager after he informed the actor filmmakers had to wrap a scene with two of his friends, who had been cast as a cop and a homeless man, as their street permit was expiring.

Depp reportedly lost his temper and attempted to throw a punch at the set manager, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

"Johnny's friends were in the scene, and it just turned into way more than it should have been," one source told the publication.

The 54-year-old reportedly had to be pulled away from the stunned staffer, but Furman has now spoken out, insisting the incident has been blown out of proportion.

"Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists," Furman shares in a statement. "He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect."

Suggesting the bust-up was nothing serious, he adds, "Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories - there isn't one here."

LAbyrinth is based on Randall Sullivan's book of the same name, and features the Pirates of the Caribbean star as Detective Russell Poole, who uncovered corruption within the Los Angeles Police Department while investigating the 1990s murders of rap rivals Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

The film also stars Forest Whitaker as the reporter who later helped Poole dig into the police controversy.

Poole, who retired from the police force in 1999, died of an apparent heart attack in 2015.