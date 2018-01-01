NEWS Kirsten Dunst gives birth to baby boy Newsdesk Share with :







Kirsten Dunst and fiance Jesse Plemons have reportedly become first-time parents, to a bouncing baby boy.



According to People.com, the 35-year-old actress gave birth over the weekend (05-06May18), and "everyone is doing great", multiple sources told the outlet.



Neither Kirsten or her Fargo co-star Jesse's representatives have commented on the reports as yet.



The baby news comes after Kirsten opened up about her change in priorities during an interview with Britain's Marie Claire magazine back in June.



"I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was three. It’s time to have babies and chill,'” she laughed. "I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like... you can’t experience that unless you have a kid."



It remains to be seen when Kirsten and Jesse tie the knot. It was originally reported that they were planning to wed in Austin this spring (18), and the actress recently revealed she had asked friends and Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy to create the dress for her big day.



However, the baby news may mean the big day will be delayed. But, regardless of when she walks down the aisle, Kirsten wants the nuptials to be a quiet affair.



"Courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family," she said. "I’ll treat it like it would be my 40th birthday."



Kirsten and Jesse, 30, first met in 2016 on the second season of hit U.S. TV series Fargo, in which they played a married couple. Rumours of an engagement first surfaced at the Golden Globe Awards in January, 2017, when Kirsten was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

