Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's ex-wife tearfully recall start to their relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a tearful exchange with her husband Will Smith's ex-wife in the first episode of her series Red Table Talk on Monday night (07May18).

Determined not to shy away from awkward situations in the Facebook Watch series, Jada chose Sheree Zampino, who was married to Will from 1992 to 1995, as her first guest. Recalling the difficult start to their relationship, Jada grew emotional as she admitted that she had overstepped the mark when she began dating Will back in 1995.

"Here's the one thing I will say in hindsight," Jada said. "Because I didn't understand marriage, I didn't understand divorce. I will say that I probably should've fell back. So, when I think back about where I was, some of my insensitivity, some of my inconsideration just in regards to you guys unwinding a marriage, and then me, trying to get in there ... "

"And I was like, 'Bless her heart,'" Sheree replied.

Sheree and Will share a 25-year-old son Trey together. And it was discussing Trey's relationships with his mother and stepmother that really got the tears flowing.

Sheree admitted she was initially opposed to Jada meeting Trey, but eventually gave in and allowed the two to bond.

"So Trey comes home and I said, 'How did you like Miss Jada?'" Sheree recalled. "He said, 'I really like her Mommy.'"

"Thank you for loving my baby," Sheree added, touching a tearful Jada on the arm.

She later once again praised the actress' relationship with her stepson, telling her: "I'll tell you, on this side of things, my son could not have a better bonus mom."

"And he's got a great mother," Jada responded.

She married the actor in 1997 and they share children Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17.