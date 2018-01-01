Kim Kardashian sets record straight over Kanye West's Met Gala absence

Kim Kardashian has set the record straight about her husband Kanye West's absence from the Met Gala on Monday night (07May18), insisting he was busy working on his new music.

The rapper has been causing controversy in recent weeks, with tweets in support of controversial U.S. president Donald Trump and his remark that "slavery was a choice". So when Kim went solo on the red carpet of the star-studded fashion event, fans began speculating as to whether her reported unhappiness with Kanye's recent behaviour was responsible for his decision not to attend.

However, Kim took to Twitter to reassure fans of the status of the couple's relationship. After Kanye shared an image of his wife looking stunning in her gold Versace dress, accompanied by several fire emojis, Kim wrote in response: "Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums."

Kanye has been holed up in a cabin in Wyoming working on his new music for the past few months.

Kim, who has herself hit headlines with her fashion choices at previous Met Galas, was one of the best-dressed at the event, thanks to the gold dress she sported which hugged her famous curves in all the right places.

Her look was finished with her hair worn in a high ponytail, and a gorgeous manicure. But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that her nails had nearly been a sticking point in terms of her ensemble, and it was Katy Perry who had come to her rescue.

Responding to one of Katy's fans tweeting a picture of Kim and the Roar singer admiring her nails, Kim wrote: "Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL (laugh out loud).They are just glued on! So had to show her!"