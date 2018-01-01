Jessica Chastain fronting Ralph Lauren's Lead Like a Woman campaign

Jessica Chastain is celebrating Mother's Day early as part of a new Ralph Lauren campaign for gender equality.

The Molly's Game star, a global ambassador for the fashion brand's Woman fragrance, has teamed up with fellow actresses including Zoe Lister-Jones, Rachael Taylor, and Alice Braga for the Lead Like a Woman initiative, which aims to close to the leadership gap between men and women in film.

As part of the new project, a collaboration with officials at Women in Film, the ladies have shared lessons about leadership they picked up from their own mums in a short piece, which was released on Monday (07May18), ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday (13May18).

"I've had incredible role models in my life: my grandmother, my mother," Chastain began. "There were so many sacrifices both my grandmother and mum made to help get me where I am today."

Speaking specifically about her mother Jerri, the 41-year-old explained, "She was someone who encouraged me to be an individual."

Jessica Jones star Rachael Taylor also paid tribute to her beloved mum, stating, "She really taught me that you can go out and do whatever you want with your life, and that you deserve a seat at the table," as I Am Legend's Alice Braga recalled, "My mum always told me, since I was a little girl, 'Believe in you, believe in what you are doing,' and I think that's what inspired me to become the leader of my own life."

The short film is the first of three created for the Lead Like a Woman promos, which Chastain highlighted in a post on social media as she encouraged followers to get involved and open up about their own mums for Mother's Day.

"I'm so happy to partner with Woman by @RalphLauren in their #LeadLikeaWoman campaign," she wrote. "It's all of our responsibility to shed light on the leadership disparity between women and men. I am so proud to be a part of this campaign to help spark the conversation. Tell me how you #LeadLikeaWoman."