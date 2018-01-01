Sanaa Lathan: 'Beyonce biting drama was so absurd'

Actress Sanaa Lathan is still laughing off reports she bit Beyonce at a party.

Tiffany Haddish went public with the drama, which went down at a bash in December (17), but refused to name names because Beyonce swore her to secrecy.

The Internet went crazy as fans played detective and attempted to identify the celebrity face biter, who was reportedly on drugs at the time of the attack.

Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the early suspects, while Lena Dunham took to Twitter in March (18) to profess her innocence. And then Sanaa's name came up after multiple sources alleged Tiffany had told them the Alien vs. Predator star was the biter.

Lathan took to Twitter to deny the claims, posting, "Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've have (sic) been a love bite."

And now she's telling Health magazine she found the whole drama absurd.

"It blew up," she tells the publication, "and I think it's the most absurd thing I've ever been involved with. Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumours about me.

"They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyonce. I would never do anything malicious like that - to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy."

Beyonce's biter is still at large.