Brie Larson to be honoured at Crystal + Lucy Awards

Actress Brie Larson will be honoured at the 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards.

The Room star will be saluted with the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film at the annual Women in Film event, where she will be joined by X-Men: Apocalypse's Alexandra Shipp, who will be named Max Mara's Face of the Future, following in the footsteps of 2017 honouree, actress Zoey Deutch.

Grammy-winning music duo Nova Wav will receive the Crystal Award for Artistic Excellence, and ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey will be feted with the Lucy Award for TV.

This year, the Crystal + Lucy Awards, which celebrate women who excel in their chosen fields, will also include a segment recognising leading voices in Hollywood's movement for gender equality and pay parity, presented by veteran actress and 2018 Oscar winner Frances McDormand, reports Variety.com.

"Throughout its history, Women in Film has focused its efforts on the kind of gender advocacy that is now sweeping through the screen industries like a tidal wave," Cathy Schulman, president of Women in Film, Los Angeles, shares in a statement.

"The theme of this year's Crystal + Lucy Awards Gala is 'Ignited', referencing the tipping point we're living in and Women in Film's responsibility as a thought leader to keep the flame burning for a sustainable future - freed from the constraints of gender bias."

The 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards will take place on 13 June (18) at the Beverly Hilton in California.

Actresses Elizabeth Banks and Tracee Ellis Ross were among those to receive prizes at last year's event.