Binky Felstead planning to celebrate royal wedding with 'big British' party

Binky Felstead is gearing up for a big British party "with lots of Pimm's" on the day of the royal wedding.

The hotly anticipated event is only a couple of weeks away, with final preparations being made before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in Windsor, England on 19 May (18).

With the excitement building, Binky can't wait to celebrate the occasion with her friends and family.

"I think the royal wedding is so exciting for everyone," the 27-year-old said in a chat with Europe's largest footwear retailer, Deichmann. "Obviously it's a day that everyone's going to remember from the dress, to the people going, and I think we will all kind of get together and have a big British day with lots of (alcoholic drink) Pimm's."

Binky, real name Alexandra, has established her style credentials with her glamorous appearances on the red carpet and several high-profile fashion collaborations, and her interest in design means she's excited to see what wedding guests will wear when they step out at Windsor Castle.

"I will be intrigued about watching what everyone's wearing," she smiled. "I love all the dresses. I mean, men wear their suits, and their nice shoes... (but) I'm more into the dresses and the headgear."

The reality TV star also extended her congratulations to the bride and groom to be.

"Obviously I'm really happy for Meghan and Harry," gushed Binky, who has her own Prince Charming in ex-Made in Chelsea co-star Josh 'JP' Patterson, with whom she shares a 10-month-old daughter named India. "They are obviously very (much) in love. I think everyone loves a fairy tale ending and I'm hoping that's what happens!"