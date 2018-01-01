Tom Holland rescues stray dog in London

Spider-Man star Tom Holland turned real-life superhero by rescuing a stray dog he found while out walking in London on Tuesday (08May18).

The 21-year-old actor has been back in his native Britain this week and went out for a stroll in the sun when he came across a chocolate Labrador who looked in a sorry state - an encounter he documented in an Instagram Stories video.

"Walking around Kingston and we found this dog who seems to have been stray for the last few days," Tom said, before adding in a plea to the owner, "If it's your dog, please let us know. We're going to take him to the vet to make sure he's all OK."

The animal loving star later returned to the social media site to post another video of himself with the now happy-looking hound at the vet, and later reassured fans that a microchip would allow staff to locate its owner.

"So, update on Bruno," he said in another video. "We took him to the vet, and he's got a microchip. They have his owner's contact info, and they're gonna find out where he lives, and hopefully, they'll bring him home."

Tom isn't the only canine lover in the Avengers: Infinity War cast, as Captain America star Chris Evans is the proud owner of a rescue dog, Dodger, who he adopted from a pound while filming the movie Gifted in 2016.

Revealing how he had fallen for his beloved mutt, he told People magazine, "One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there. I snagged him and he's such a good dog."