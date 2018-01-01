Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss circling Jordan Peele's next movie Us

Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss are reportedly in talks to star in Jordan Peele's next project Us.

The Key & Peele star made his directorial debut last year (17) with low-budget horror movie Get Out, which was a success at the box office and with the critics and went on to score four Oscar nominations, with Peele winning for Best Original Screenplay.

He revealed his follow-up project on Twitter on Tuesday (08May18) by sharing a teaser poster, a white painting with two black heads turned away from each other in the centre. At the top, it reads, "A new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele" and reveals that the title is Us, and it will be released in March, 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther star Lupita is in negotiations for a lead role, while her co-star Winston Duke and The Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth are still in early discussions.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will reportedly follow two couples; one white, one black. If they sign on to the project, Lupita and Winston would play a couple, while Elisabeth would be one half of the other.

Peele will once again write and direct the movie, and produce via his Monkeypaw Productions company alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum, who both produced Get Out.

This is the first project under Monkeypaw's first-look deal with Universal Studios, which Peele signed last year. Under the deal, he will produce a wide range of films for the studio, including low-budget movies on which he will partner with Blum.

Since Get Out, Peele has produced a bunch of projects, including TV series The Last O.G., a TV remake of The Twilight Zone, and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, which is competing in the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.