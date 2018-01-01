Jessie Buckley to perform concert as Wild Rose movie character

Actress Jessie Buckley is set to perform songs from her new movie Wild Rose, while in character, at a concert in June (18).

The Beast star will perform tracks as Rose-Lynn Harlan at Kenwood House in London on 22 June as a special guest of country music star Kris Kristofferson, who is hosting an exclusive birthday show. The concert, which also features Rufus Wainwright, will mark the first time Jessie has performed the original songs to a concert audience, giving fans the first glimpse of the music and her character.

Wild Rose, which was originally titled Country Music, follows Rose-Lynn, a young singer from Glasgow, Scotland who dreams of making it as a country artist in Nashville, Tennessee following her release from jail.

Jessie stars alongside Julie Walters, who plays Rose-Lynn's mum, and Sophie Okonedo, who champions Rose-Lynn, her cleaner's, dreams. Presenter Bob Harris, known for his country show on BBC Radio 2, will also appear in the film.

The comedy-drama will showcase country music from both sides of the Atlantic, with Rose-Lynn's band led by U.K. folk star Neill McColl. The soundtrack, which will be released on Island Records later this year, features a range of classic and modern country music and includes an original song by Caitlyn Smith, actress Mary Steenburgen and Kate York.

The project has been directed by Tom Harper of Peaky Blinders fame, who previously worked with Jessie on miniseries War & Peace, from a script by Three Girls screenwriter Nicole Taylor.

"Nicole Taylor has written a cracking script, full of energy and charm," said producer Faye Ward in a statement last year (17). "Her witty dialogue will have you in stitches but at its heart, this is a moving, universal story about roots and dreams. Jessie Buckley is a revelation in the lead role and I can't wait for audiences to hear her sing."

Wild Rose will be released later this year.