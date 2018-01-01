NEWS Kit Harington rents luxury Welsh retreat for bachelor party weekend Newsdesk Share with :







Kit Harington took over a luxury country retreat in North Wales over the weekend (05-07May18) to celebrate his upcoming wedding to Rose Leslie.



The British actor got engaged to his former Game of Thrones co-star in September (17), and reports recently suggested the pair would be getting married in April.



However, according to Welsh website the Daily Post, the wedding seems to still be on the horizon as the 31-year-old actor took a bunch of his friends to Eriviat Hall in Denbigh and stayed there for two nights over the Bank Holiday weekend.



The "totally secluded and private" house caters in luxury bachelor party packages, with exclusive use of the "private country retreat" and beds for up to 30 people, according to the publication.



The group reportedly made the most of local attractions, including underground zip-line adventure Zip World Caverns, while Kit was pictured enjoying a beer while sat in the sunshine dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans at the Llindir Inn in Henllan on Sunday.



It is not known exactly when Kit and Rose, who have been dating since 2012, will walk down the aisle, but the actor previously said on The Jonathan Ross Show that he called up a producer of the TV series to change filming schedules so the cast could come to their big day.



"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually'... I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level," he recalled last year. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They (the cast) have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."



He denied the wedding would have a Game of Thrones theme, but a recent report suggested the couple gave a nod to the show by using themed stamps on their invitations.



It was also suggested in April that folk band Mumford & Sons would perform at the nuptials.

