Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled ahead of royal wedding

A waxwork of Meghan Markle has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry later this month (May18).



The former Suits actress is set to tie the knot with the British royal on 19 May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, England. To celebrate the big day, officials at Madame Tussauds have created a waxwork figure of the U.S. star, which they unveiled in London on Wednesday (09May18).



Her waxwork wears the emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H dress and beige heels she wore when the couple announced their engagement in November (17), complete with a replica of the engagement ring Harry made for her. She is joined alongside a waxwork of her husband-to-be, which was first created to mark his 30th birthday in 2014. It has been restyled to include his beard and the dark blue suit he wore for the engagement photocall.



The figure got the seal of approval from fans on Twitter, with some describing it as "uncanny" and "so real". One wrote, "Wow I thought this was a real picture," while another added, "They got her So right! Wow really fantastic".



The waxwork couple is stood in front of a large video wall, which allows visitors to pose with them in front of a variety of backdrops. The display will be open to the public on the wedding day, although over-18s can attend a special bachelor and bachelorette-themed party the night before.



"Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet 'Their Royal Likenesses'," Edward Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement. "There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we're following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London."



Madame Tussauds in New York also unveiled a figure of Meghan on Wednesday to mark the first time a U.S. citizen has joined the British royal family in 80 years.

