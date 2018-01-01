NEWS Kendall Jenner denies shoving assistant on Met Gala red carpet Newsdesk Share with :







Kendall Jenner has denied shoving a man on the Met Gala red carpet.



The 22-year-old model was one of the guests at the fashion world's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday evening (07May18), but hit headlines when she was spotted on the E! News live stream apparently pushing an assistant who backed into her shot as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.



Fans were quick to slam the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, with one writing on Twitter: "Who does kendall think she is? Did y'all see her push that security guy out of the way!??"



"Kendall Jenner shows up to the #MetGala in the most bland toilet paper outfit and had the nerve to push one of the handlers out of the way who was just doing his job on the carpet #rude," another added, slamming the reality star's Off-White jumpsuit in the process.



However, representatives for the model have since denied that she pushed the man, telling British newspaper website Express.co.uk in a statement: "This is absolutely false. Kendall did not push anyone. She simply put her hand up so she was not stepped on."



The Met Gala has been something of a controversial occasion for Kendall this year.



In a Vogue behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the event, which had the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Kendall visibly cringed as she recalled the Topshop dress she wore for her first Met Gala back in 2014.



"I went with Topshop. It was cute. It was five years ago," she said.



However, her remark didn't go down too well with fans, who accused her of being disrespectful to the worldwide brand with whom she launched a collection in 2016.



One wrote, "This girl is an ungrateful brat. She didn't deserve to go to the MET period, let alone with Topshop," while another added, "Kendall seems embarrassed that she went with Topshop for her first Met gala at age 18?!!??! I’m sorry does she realise how lucky she is??"

