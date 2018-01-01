Alan Thicke's widow demanding inheritance from stepsons

Singer Robin Thicke and his brother have been accused of withholding the inheritance payout owed to their stepmother following the death of their famous father, Alan.

Tanya Callau has filed new legal documents against Robin and Brennan, who are serving as co-trustees of their dad's estate, claiming they have yet to hand over what she was promised by the late Growing Pains star, who passed away after suffering a heart attack in December, 2016.

"The fact that Tanya still hasn't received her inheritance is unconscionable," her lawyer, Adam Streisand, tells TMZ.com, vowing to use the court system to force the brothers to pay up if they do not act soon.

Meanwhile, Tanya has also taken issue with unfair expenses and taxes billed to her, relating to her husband's death, and highlights one claim which has particularly troubled her.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ.com, Tanya reveals Robin and Brennan fiercely objected to the model's decision to arrange for a monument for Alan's burial site, and refused to use funds from the estate to reimburse her.

However, there was no such issue when it came to repaying Robin $105,000 (£77,500) for a big memorial party he threw on the eve of her husband's burial, even though Tanya didn't approve of the plans.

Another issue Tanya has raised with her stepsons relates to a trust Alan had set up, as Robin and Brennan have reportedly failed to share any details about its management with the 69-year-old's widow.

It's the latest legal tussle between the family members - in September (17), Tanya scored a small victory against the pair after a judge rejected their petition to ban her from challenging the terms of the pre-nuptial agreement she signed with Alan four days before their wedding in 2005. Tanya insisted she never planned to sue over the deal.