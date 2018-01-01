Miranda Kerr gives birth to baby boy

Supermodel Miranda Kerr is a mum again.

The Australian star gave birth to a baby boy, named Hart, on Monday night (07May18) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The newborn is Miranda's first with her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, but she also has seven-year-old son Flynn from her first marriage to actor Orlando Bloom.

Miranda and Evan announced they were expecting in November (17), just a couple months before the model debuted her growing baby bump at the Golden Globes in January (18). The 35-year-old beauty revealed she took extra care to have a very healthy pregnancy the second time round by eating well and getting in at least two exercise sessions a week.

Miranda relied on Kundalini Yoga to calm her throughout her second pregnancy.

"It really teaches you that endurance and that stamina you need to get through, not just everyday challenges, but especially childbirth. Through Kundalini Yoga you can really learn to take control of the mind through some of the techniques and meditations," she recently told Harper's Bazaar.

Miranda also looked to her go-to masseuse, Sidney Yoon - a former monk in South Korea, to help her through the process again.

"I've worked with him for years, and he was even present during my son Flynn's birth," she told the outlet, revealing a good massage has often come in handy for her jet-setting lifestyle: "Indulging in massage, for me, I find really beneficial - just to get the circulation going, especially before or after a flight."

Miranda married tech billionaire Spiegel a year ago in May, 2017.