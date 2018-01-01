David Gordon Green tapped for Friday Night Lights movie revamp

Pineapple Express filmmaker David Gordon Green is nearing a deal to revamp Friday Night Lights for a new movie.

If he signs on, the director will be in charge of reviving the franchise for a film which will be completely separate from the 2004 Billy Bob Thornton sports drama, and the TV series, starring Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton, which followed from 2006 to 2011.

According to Variety.com, the Universal project will be a complete reimagining of the story, although it will still be based on author H.G. Bissinger's book, Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream.

The 1990 non-fiction release chronicled the 1988 Permian High School Panthers as the Texas football team attempted to secure victory in the state championship.

Gordon already has some experience working with real-life stories - he directed Jake Gyllenhaal in 2017 biopic Stronger, about Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman's fight to overcome the loss of both of his legs in the 2013 terror attack.

Brian Grazer will produce the rebooted Friday Night Lights film. He also worked on the original 14 years ago, when the movie became a moderate success, grossing $61 million (£45 million) at the North American box office.

The film also featured Garrett Hedlund, Derek Luke, Amber Heard, country singer/actor Tim McGraw, and Connie Britton, who played the wife of Thornton's character, Coach Gary Gaines.

Britton went on to star in the TV adaptation, although her character was renamed Tami Taylor, with Kyle Chandler taking on the part of head football coach Eric Taylor.