Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem's new film is first big hit of Cannes

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem's new movie has become the first big hit of the Cannes Film Festival a day after its glitzy premiere at the event.

Focus Features won a late night auction for Everybody Knows, Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi's film that opened the festival on Tuesday night (08May18).

The real-life Spanish couple walked the red carpet with their director and co-star Ricardo Darin, and hours later Focus executives snapped up the distribution rights for the drama in the North America, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Focus, who beat out multiple bidders including Netflix, previously acquired rights in Spain last year (17), according to Deadline.

In the film, the daughter of Cruz's character is abducted during a family wedding celebration in Spain.

Announcing the news of the Cannes pick-up on Wednesday (09May18), Focus chairman Peter Kujawski says, "Asghar is a world-class filmmaker whose work transcends language. Matching his talents with these emotionally charged performances from Penelope, Javier and Ricardo will leave audiences captivated."

The film, which was released on Wednesday in France, will now be among the 21 movies competing for the prestigious Palme D'Or at Cannes.

The other films chasing the coveted award include Spike Lee's BlackkKlansman, starring Denzel Washington's son John David, and David Robert Mitchell's Under the Silver Lake.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett is chairing the jury overseeing the competition at the festival which will decide the winning film. She has been joined by filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Denis Villeneuve and actresses Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

The festival runs until 19 May (18).