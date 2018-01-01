Kim Kardashian 'wants to say something so badly' when Kanye West causes controversy

Kim Kardashian frequently "wants to say something so badly" when her husband Kanye West does or says something controversial.

The Stronger rapper has been hitting headlines with his behaviour in recent months, from his support of U.S. President Donald Trump to his remark that "slavery was a choice".

Many have slammed reality star Kim for not publicly scolding her spouse, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star insisted in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine that people have no idea what goes on behind closed doors.

"I mean, there's definitely times when I'll see things... and I'm just, like, I wanna say something so badly... and then I just have to get off for a second," she said. "Because if someone has something so wrong, or they're like... 'Kim's not doing anything', and I'm like, ‘Oh, you don't even know what's going on at home. Like, you don't even know the half of what I'm doing.'

"You sometimes want to chime in, and then you just have to give it up, and just be like, ‘You know what? There are private moments'. Or we're filming, so it will come out one day and people will feel really stupid when they realise."

However, elsewhere in the interview, Kim insisted she always takes Kanye's opinion into account in all aspects of her life. The musician famously culled Kim's wardrobe when the pair started dating, and has made her his muse for his Yeezy clothing line, and the mother-of-three values his views when her "vision is stuck".

"I always love my husband's opinion," she explained. "We always have a good balance - or, like, even if he won't know, he'll be like, ‘You know what? I have a really good packaging person that can help perfect your box.' And it's worked. And it saved me when I'm just maybe, you know - when my vision isn't coming to life and I'm stuck. He'll always help me pick the pieces up."