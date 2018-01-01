Woody Allen cut from documentary over sexual assault controversy - report

Woody Allen has been cut from a documentary about New York's historic Carlyle Hotel over fears his involvement would damage the film.

The filmmaker, who shot a scene for his 1986 movie Hannah and Her Sisters at the five-star hotel, and is a regular performer on Monday nights with his jazz band, was accused of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992 - allegations which he has always denied.

In January (18), Dylan gave her first television interview about the scandal, as the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct began to gather pace.

According to editors at Page Six, an interview with the Blue Jasmine director was filmed by Matthew Miele of Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's fame, for documentary Always at the Carlyle.

However, the publication reported the chat was cut at the last minute because the sexual assault allegations made against Allen made the film's investors nervous.

“I can’t put my finger on who got skittish about it, but I’m only the director — not the people who put the money up," Miele told the publication, adding that an interview with Allen, shot in the famed Cafe Carlyle cabaret joint, made it into the movie’s rough cut, but investors reportedly later told him that it should be cut out.

“It’s a shame because (Allen is) an elusive guy and he gave us the interview, and it’s just sitting on the cutting room floor," he sighed.

Some brief footage of Allen performing is included, and his name is mentioned a few times by others in interviews conducted with

a cast of Hollywood's A-list, and hotel regulars, including; George Clooney, Naomi Campbell, Tommy Lee Jones, Wes Anderson, and Allen’s fellow Cafe Carlyle performers - the late Elaine Stritch, Steve Tyrell, Alexa Ray Joel, Alan Cumming, and Rita Wilson.

Always at The Carlyle is released in the U.S. on Friday (11May18).