Annette Bening joins cast of Captain Marvel

Annette Bening is stepping into the world of superheroes by joining the cast of Captain Marvel.

The American Beauty star will join Brie Larson in the Marvel Comics film adaptation, with Variety suggesting she will most likely play the mother of Larson's character Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who discovers superpowers when her DNA is accidentally fused with that of an alien. It marks the four-time Oscar nominee's first foray into the comic book world.

Bening joins a cast which also includes Jude Law, as Walter Lawson/Mar-Vell, Ben Mendelsohn as the lead villain, and Humans star Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, the alter ego of Doctor Minerva, a geneticist from the alien race Kree, who serves as an antagonist.

A number of famous Marvel faces will reprise their roles for the movie, including Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg as S.H.I.E.L.D. members Nick Fury and Agent Coulson, respectively, and Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace as Korath the Pursuer and Ronan the Accuser, the characters they played in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The superhero movie, which will be set in the '90s, putting it before the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, is being directed by Mississippi Grind's Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and is currently in production.

Captain Marvel hits cinemas in March 2019, two months before the character is set to be introduced in the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, an appearance which was teased in the movie's post-credits scene.

Co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that they wanted to "save her reveal" for the next movie, with Anthony adding: "She will be a part of the MCU at that point. And part of the promise of these movies is that they are a road forward for all the films."