Jennifer Garner 'knew' she was pregnant with first child despite negative test

Jennifer Garner had a strong feeling that she was pregnant with her first child in spite of a negative test.

The Elektra actress and her ex-husband Ben Affleck are parents to daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old son Samuel.

Accordingly, Jennifer was a natural choice to co-host the Mother's Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (10May18), and during a chat with Ellen, she opened up about finding out she was expecting for the first time.

"I woke up that morning, and I just knew and I peed on the stick and it was so faint," she said of the positive lines on her first pregnancy test, before going on to explain that she then went to her doctor and demanded another test. "He gave me one and said, 'I don't know, you're not pregnant. It's negative.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I am. I'm telling you I am.' So (my daughter Violet is) 12, and I don't use that doctor anymore, but I have her so I won!"

Jennifer then shared that she suffered morning sickness during all three pregnancies. But it was particularly severe when she was carrying Seraphina and she felt so ill, that she could barely face leaving the house.

"I was nauseous for Violet, then with Sera, my middle daughter, I had to listen to (cellist) Yo-Yo Ma at night. It got worse throughout the day. It wasn't like in the morning and then I was fine. As the day went on, it was worse. For some reason Yo-Yo Ma got me through," the 46-year-old smiled. "Then with the third kid, just forget it. I was (eating McDonald's) Happy Meals. It's just gross. It's just gross what you do."

The star then joked that she wondered at the time whether she carried her babies "in the back as much as the front" because her bottom "grew" during pregnancy, and went on to present a humorous video that she had prepared earlier in which she warned mums-to-be of the realities of new parenthood.

"Breastfeeding, it ain't simple. One false move and you've got a cracked nipple," she rapped. "You'll retain more water than the Hoover Dam and change enough diapers to fill a moving van!"