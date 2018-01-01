Georgina Chapman breaks silence on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman has broken her silence in her first interview since the allegations of her husband's sexual misconduct first emerged.

The Marchesa designer split from Weinstein in the wake of the exposes published in U.S. newspapers last year (17), in which numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual assault, abuse and even rape against the film producer.

Georgina, 42, who shares daughter India, seven, and five-year-old son Dashiell, with Weinstein, has admitted in a chat with British Vogue that she feels "humiliated" and "broken".

"I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?" Georgina said, with the magazine noting that had "broken down into sobs loud enough that her assistant appears with a box of tissues" at the point. "What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them!"

Following the stunning revelations, Georgina hid away for five weeks. And she added to Vogue that was a conscious decision she made, because she didn't feel it would have been "respectful" for her to be seen in public.

"I was so humiliated and so broken... that... I, I, I... didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she shared. “I thought, 'Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?' It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs."

Georgina added it took her about "two days" to process the information in the news reports, and she found it difficult to absorb the claims because "the first article was about a time long before I’d ever met him".

She's now seeing a therapist and has credited the sessions for helping her to get her head around the allegations.

"At first, I couldn’t, because I was too shocked. And I somehow felt that I didn’t deserve it. And then I realised: This has happened. I have to own it. I have to move forward," she said. "There was a part of me that was terribly naive - clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief!

"And then the stories expanded and I realised that this wasn’t an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here," she added.

However, Georgina concluded: "I don’t want to be viewed as a victim, because I don’t think I am. I am a woman in a s**t situation, but it’s not unique."