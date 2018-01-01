Caitlyn Jenner hits back at critics calling her 'too privileged' to speak for transgender community

Caitlyn Jenner "will never apologise" to critics who consider her too privileged to talk about issues facing the transgender community.

The transgender reality star, who transitioned from Bruce to Caitlyn in 2015, delivered a lecture on diversity at the House of Commons in U.K. Parliament on Wednesday (09May18).

During the speech, organised by officials at U.K. network Channel 4, Caitlyn took on critics who suggested she didn't understand the issues affecting the community due to her position of privilege, and those who questioned her suitability to deliver a lecture about diversity in Britain.

"When I came out the first year was very good, everything was going along great and then all of a sudden I became this person of privilege," she said. "I didn't 'get it' when it came to the trans community, we have a very marginalised community and I didn't get it and I got so much of this for so long.

"I will never apologise for everything I've been able to do because I've worked very hard and I'm not going to apologise for working hard and being successful. But what that does is gives me a sense of privilege but it also gives me a platform... I always suggest to every trans person out there, everybody has a platform that they can utilise to make it just a little bit better for the next generation coming up."

The 68-year-old, who voted for U.S. President Donald Trump, also addressed the American leader’s ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military last year, saying the decision set the trans community back 20 years and urged British politicians "not to go down the same road". ?

Caitlyn in the first non-British person to deliver the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture, following actors Idris Elba and Riz Ahmed.