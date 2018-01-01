Tristan Thompson blocked Kim Kardashian on social media after cheating remarks

Kim Kardashian was blocked on social media by her sister Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after publicly calling his cheating scandal "so messed up".

The disgraced basketball player hit headlines early last month (Apr18) after he was caught on camera kissing an unidentified woman in a nightclub, just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, while video footage of another lady joining Thompson at his Cleveland, Ohio home last year (17), when his girlfriend was three months pregnant, also surfaced.

The Kardashians remained silent about the controversy until late April (18), when Kim went public with her thoughts on the infidelity issues during a TV interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

"I just don't know how to describe it, besides it's just so f**ked up!" she said. "We really were rooting for Khloe... and she's really doing the best that she can; it's a really sad situation all over."

Kim went on to admit she was trying to choose her words carefully, because she had made a pact with her siblings not to speak ill of their partners when there's a child involved.

"If there's a baby involved... I'm gonna, like, keep it classy, and not talk too bad," Kim explained. "One day True is going to see this and, you know, it's so messed up."

Hours after her candid comments aired, both Kim and Tristan unfollowed one another on social media, and now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty reveals it was the Cleveland Cavaliers forward who promptly blocked her on Instagram first, because he was furious.

"The last time on went on TV and I answered some questions about her (Khloe), I got blocked on social media. And not from Khloe (sic)," Kim shared in a preview of her pre-taped appearance on morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan, which will air on Friday (11May18).

Despite apparently being frozen out by Tristan, Kim insists she is still supportive of her sister, as the new mum tries to work through the drama and repair the couple's relationship.

"I'm always rooting for her," she said. "I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for families."

During the chat, Kim also provided an update on Khloe's well-being, insisting she is thriving in her new role.

"Khloe is doing, honestly, she's so focused on her baby," Kim shared. "The baby is gorgeous. She's so happy."

Khloe and Tristan have yet to comment on the cheating claims, but on Thursday (10May18), the 33-year-old reality star gushed about their four-week-old little girl.

"Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday!," Khloe posted on her app. "So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient - really not fussy at all."

She went on to predict her daughter will follow in her dad's sporting footsteps, if early indications of her behaviour are anything to go by.

"I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" Khloe added. "She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."

The baby is Khloe's first, although Tristan already has a 16-month-old son, named Prince, with his ex.