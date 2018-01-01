Carey Mulligan more 'proactive' about addressing pay gap on set

Actress Carey Mulligan has become more "proactive" about questioning her movie salaries after shying away from the topic at the start of her career.

The Great Gatsby star admits she rarely thought about how much she should be earning during her rise to fame in Hollywood, because she felt grateful to be on every set, doing what she loves for a living.

"I think I probably felt lucky to be there," she said during the Thursday's (10May18) Women in Motion panel at the Cannes Film Festival. "I felt so completely overwhelmed at the beginning of my film career, I felt like, 'I should be paying you guys (filmmakers)'."

However, as the movement for gender equality in the workplace continues to make waves, Carey insists she is now more "mindful" about "being treated fairly".

"I think people won't tolerate it (Hollywood pay gaps) anymore," the Brit shared. "I probably wasn't aware of it before, but now we're all aware and we can be proactive about it."

Carey is also making sure she speaks up whenever she has something to say about the projects she takes on, because she never felt her opinion was truly valued during her early acting projects.

"Very often I felt my voice didn't matter as much as (those of) the men around me, because I was female," she explained, according to the BBC.

But, with more and more women refusing to be silenced in Hollywood as part of campaigns like the Time's Up initiative to fight sexual misconduct and inequality in the workplace, Carey feels confident future generations will not be silenced.

"Young actresses coming up now will feel stronger and better because of what's happening at the moment and feel that what they say matters," Carey declared.