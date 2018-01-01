Hugh Jackman jokingly urges Ryan Reynolds to 'back off' Wolverine pressure

Hugh Jackman has urged Ryan Reynolds to tone down his efforts to land a Wolverine appearance in a Deadpool crossover movie, joking it's "too much".

Reynolds has been actively campaigning to convince Jackman to come out of retirement as the clawed X-Men mutant and reprise his role for a joint project with his Marvel anti-hero Deadpool, poking fun at his pal whenever he can as he promotes his upcoming movie sequel.

They even got together to film an opening sequence for 20th Century Fox's presentation at CinemaCon last month (Apr18), when Ryan - in full costume as Deadpool - crashed a birthday video message Hugh was sending to an unidentified friend.

Now Jackman, who played Wolverine for the last time in 2017's Logan, has sent out a plea to Blake Lively's husband to stop his desperate act, joking it's becoming a little embarrassing to watch.

"I might just have a little message for Ryan," Hugh revealed during an appearance on TV breakfast show Good Morning America on Thursday (10May18).

Looking directly into the camera, he said, "Hey buddy, how are you, mate? Ryan, I love you man, I love Deadpool, I can't wait to see the movie (sequel)."

"You're one of my best friends, Blake, the fam, the whole thing," he continued, "but back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It's too much. It's not sexy!"

Meanwhile, Jackman isn't the only one giving Reynolds a hard time. The Canadian star has recruited David Beckham to appear in a new promotional ad for Deadpool 2, after making light of the British soccer icon's high voice in the original 2016 film.

"You ever heard David Beckham speak? It's like he mouth-sexed a can of helium," Ryan, in character as Deadpool, quipped.

In the new video, an unamused Beckham watches the scene on repeat at home, as he receives text messages from Deadpool asking for his forgiveness.

Deadpool then shows up on David's doorstep with milk and cookies, a bunch of helium balloons, a mariachi band, and tickets for the 2018 World Cup to try and say sorry, with the sportsman eventually giving in as the men embrace.

However, David then pretends to have no idea what Deadpool was apologising for, claiming he thought Ryan was trying to make amends for a string of his critically-panned projects of the past, including R.I.P.D., Blade: Trinity, and Green Lantern.

The footage ends with David and Deadpool calling a truce as they sit on the sofa together.

Deadpool 2 hits theatres next week (ends18May18).