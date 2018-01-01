Emily Ratajkowski stunned by reaction to surprise wedding

Emily Ratajkowski was stunned by people's reaction to her surprise wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard in February (18).

The I Feel Pretty star announced that she'd tied the knot in a post on social media, with the news coming as something of a shock to fans who were unaware she was even in a relationship.

And while the majority of her devoted followers were supportive of the happy development in model-turned-actress Emily's life, others were less on board

"People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’" Emily said during an interview with America's Marie Claire magazine. "No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off."

She added that she also thought "there was a chance that no one would find out" about the nuptials, laughing: "I am still getting used to fame. I forget, you know."

Emily first found fame starring in Robin Thicke's provocative Blurred Lines video, before going on to land roles in movies such as Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends. She's slowly been able to make a name for herself as a "serious" actress, but admits that ensuring she is being taken seriously in Hollywood has been an exhausting process.

"It’s actually something I’ve thought about a lot without ever saying seriousness in my head. I care a lot," she explained. "I think I freak people out sometimes going into meeting with Hollywood producers... with f**king guns blazing. I had something to prove, and it had very little to do with my acting ability or the way I looked. It was about the take me seriously. Look me in the eye."