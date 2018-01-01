Jamie Dornan and Chance the Rapper join Trolls 2 voice cast

Jamie Dornan, Chance the Rapper and Sam Rockwell have signed on for voice roles in animated film Trolls 2.

The newcomers will join returning castmembers Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, who played trolls Poppy and Branch, respectively, in the musical children's movie, a sequel to the 2016 film, which grossed $346 million (£255 million) worldwide.

According to Deadline, the DreamWorks Animation film will follow Poppy and Branch when they discover there are other Troll worlds beyond their own and their differences causes tension between the tribes. However, when a mysterious threat puts all of the Trolls across the land in danger, Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends "must embark on an epic quest" to create harmony among the feuding Trolls.

James Corden, The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar and Ron Funches will reprise their roles from the first film, while new additions also include Karan Soni, best known for playing taxi driver Dopinder in the Deadpool franchise, Pitch Perfect 2's Flula Borg, and Hamilton star Anthony Ramos. It is not known what characters the newcomers will play.

"We are thrilled to have these talented artists join the cast of Trolls 2," Christopher DeFaria, president of DreamWorks Animation Film Group, told Variety in a statement. "This film, like the first, gives our cast an opportunity to show their performance range - integrating comedy, adventure, and emotion with centerpiece musical numbers that resonate with fans across the globe."

Sam, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor earlier this year (18) for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and hip-hop star Chance will be recording songs for the movie's soundtrack.

Justin produced the first soundtrack, as well as writing and performing some of the tunes. His track Can't Stop the Feeling! received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Trolls is being directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith, written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger and produced by Gina Shay, with a scheduled release date of April 2020.