Celebrity Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans react to show's cancellation

Stars including Mark Hamill and Lin-Manuel Miranda have expressed their outrage at TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine getting cancelled.

It was confirmed on Thursday (10May18) that FOX officials had opted against renewing the police sitcom, which stars Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti and Terry Crews, for a sixth season. The announcement came as a shock to fans, including a number of famous faces, who took to social media to vent their anger.

"Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!" the Star Wars actor wrote, along with crying emojis. "I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time... #EverythingILikeGetsCancelled."

The Hamilton creator tweeted, "RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99," and Patton Oswalt retweeted it and added, "Seconded, thirded and fourthed."

The Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin told fans he didn't want it to be cancelled, and explained, "I love all of those people & they earned the right 2 have a final season victory lap where I could emotionally prepare. Don’t know them. Have nothing 2 do with the show. I’m just a fan who deserves better."

The Backstreet Boys shared a video clip from the series and thanked it for the memories, alongside a crying face emoji, while talk show host Seth Meyers called it a great show with "hilarious writing" and praised the ensemble cast.

Some of the show's stars took to Twitter too, with Terry sharing an article about fan outrage and writing, "Thank u everyone. (crying face)." His co-star Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz, added, "Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honour. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE!"

Melissa Fumero tweeted, "These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honour to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99" while Joe Lo Truglia, who plays Charles, posted, "I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many."

The fifth season concludes on 20 May. According to EW and Deadline, there is a possibility the show could get picked up by Hulu, which owns its video on demand rights.