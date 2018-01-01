Donald Glover pushed agent to win him Star Wars role

Donald Glover's pushed his agent to get an audition for the role of Lando Calrissian after hearing there would be a Star Wars movie made about the young Han Solo.

Disney bosses first announced that they hoped to make a film about the space smuggler in 2013, and formally scheduled production on the project two years later.

Audiences will get to see Donald play Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story when the film debuts later this month (May18), and he told U.S. late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel that he instantly knew he should play Han's old pal.

"I told my agent, I was like, if they're making a Han Solo movie, Lando's got to be in it and I want to be Lando," Donald said. "To his credit, and I appreciate it, he was like 'I don't like your odds', which was awesome because I was like 'I'm gonna get this'."

The actor and rapper added that his determination to win the role was because as a child Lando was his favourite character from the final two films of the original Star Wars trilogy.

"It was a long time ago and I just really wanted to be it because it (a Lando action figure) was my first toy ever," he explained.

Donald's father nurtured his love of Star Wars - and his dad was the first person he told about his role in the film, he explained, adding, "I called my dad first and told him, that was like a big moment. He was proud."

The star also took his parent on a tour of the film's set in Fuerteventura, in Spain's Canary Islands.

"There's like this city that they (the production team) built on like this desert island, like an entire city," he said. "We just got to walk through it and hang out."

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han, and also features Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton. It is released on 25 May (18).