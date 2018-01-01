NEWS Helena Bonham Carter wants Princess Margaret lessons ahead of The Crown Newsdesk Share with :







Helena Bonham Carter has told Vanessa Kirby she will need some lessons about Princess Margaret before she takes over the royal role in The Crown.



The About Time actress played the British royal, the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, for two seasons of the Netflix drama, but she will be replaced by Harry Potter star Helena, who will portray an older version due to a time jump in the show.



As she sat down for a chat on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (11May18), Vanessa revealed that Helena had reached out to her and suggested she will need some help preparing for the role.



"I am so pleased Helena is taking her on," she said. "She has been lovely and told me she will need some Margaret lessons."



Vanessa went on to admit it will be hard to let get the character go because she loves her "with all my heart. I couldn't love her more".



Helena had been attached to the Princess Margaret role for a while before it was finally confirmed earlier in May, with the star confessing she was scared of following up Vanessa's BAFTA-nominated performance.



"I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about - doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter (than Vanessa)," she said in a statement.



During her interview, Vanessa repeated her claims that the Queen herself enjoys watching the show, as her friend overheard the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, saying so.



"A friend of mine was at a party where he didn't know anyone so sidled up to a group who were discussing the show," she shared. "One of the women said, 'My granny kind of likes it.' It turns out it was one of the princesses -

The Queen's granddaughter. It's quite a reliable source - ish - so I am sure she is a fan."



Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies are set to play the Queen and Prince Philip in the forthcoming season, taking over from Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

