Chrissy Teigen providing top recipes through meal kit delivery service

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen is helping fans recreate her cookbook favourites at home by partnering with a meal kit delivery service.

The talented home cook, who is working on the follow-up to her 2016 recipe collection Cravings, has teamed up with officials at Blue Apron to provide busy devotees with an easy option to serve up tasty meals in their own kitchens.

"Guys! I'm so excited to share that I'm partnering with @BlueApron for 6 weeks to bring you addictive recipes from my cookbook, Cravings!!," Chrissy wrote on Instagram.

"Blue Apron makes home cooking (a minor obsession of mine) super easy and enjoyable, and I can't wait for you guys to whip up some of my favorite recipes from the comfort of your own home. Did I mention you don't have to step foot in the grocery store-or outside your house for that matter? TREAT YO SELF (sic). #BlueApronxChrissyTeigen".

Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, often shows off her culinary talents on social media, but the beauty, who is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, took a night off from cooking on Thursday (10May18), when she hired Los Angeles-based Mexican food truck Tacos y Birria La Unica to satisfy her cravings.

"I've been following @tacosybirrialaunica and dying over their posts," she captioned a snap of herself by the truck. "NOW THEY ARE IN MY DRIVEWAY. This is a life I do not deserve. These are INSANELY AWESOME. Get the goat!!"

She also shared video footage of an excited John waiting for his food, as well as another clip of herself biting into the tacos and raving about them on her Instagram Story timeline, gushing, "Oh my god. They are so good!"