Kim Kardashian didn't know extent of Kanye West's emotional struggle after robbery

Kim Kardashian was unaware her husband Kanye West was struggling emotionally following her 2016 armed robbery because he was her "rock" throughout the ordeal.

The Stronger hitmaker recently admitted he felt "helpless" after the scary incident, in which Kim was bound, gagged, and robbed of $10 million (£7.4 million) worth of valuables in her hotel room in Paris, and claimed it was one of the factors that led to his hospitalisation in November, 2016, when he spent nine days at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center and subsequently cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Kim has now revealed Kanye sprung into action after the harrowing robbery, and completely overhauled their security to ensure her future safety, but she didn't know how heavily it was weighing on his mind.

Asked how aware she was of his feelings during the troubled time, she told TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan, "Not really, because he always is so strong. Obviously he made a lot of changes with our security detail... but as far as emotionally, he always was really strong, and my rock."

"Now I can read the reports of what the people (robbers) in jail said,... they said they had been following me for two years, and that's crazy," she added. "There was a couple dozen people involved, so they definitely were such a machine that they figured out when he wasn't going to be there (in Paris with her)."

Kanye has since been making headlines again for controversial statements he has made about slavery, mental health, and his support for divisive U.S. President Donald Trump, but Kim insists he is doing well and is focusing on recording his new music in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the reality star returned to earlier this week (ends11May18) to spend time with her family.