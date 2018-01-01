Andrew Niccol chose Clive Owen for Anon due to his 'throwback' look

Andrew Niccol thought Clive Owen would be perfect to star in Anon because of his "throwback" look.

The Children of Men actor plays detective Sal Frieland in the new sci-fi thriller, which is set in a future where information about every single person pops up in the mind's eye when you look at them, and everything seen through the eyes is recorded, meaning nothing can be kept secret.

Andrew and Clive have been trying to work together for years, and the filmmaker finally cast him as Sal because he thought the British actor had the right appearance for the part.

"There’s something about Clive that is a throwback. I can imagine you from another age, and it gives the film a classic feeling," Andrew explained to Clive during a Q&A for the movie. "And his default expression, when he looks at me, is kind of like an amused disdain.

"There’s something about Clive that fits this world because I love the juxtaposition of a noir detective story and a detective using ultra-modern technology."

The 53-year-old actor has long been a fan of Andrew's work, which includes Gattaca and In Time, and the Anon script really resonated with him.

"I think every film he does is about a hugely relevant, important subject that we should be looking at," Clive explained. "Andrew told me about this script and said very simply, ‘It’s about the battle for privacy which we’ve already lost.’ And it’s kind of true... it’s incredible how much information we’re giving to people."

In the film, Sal has to investigate a series of murders which have been committed by a hacker who can gain control of a person's mind's eye and make them see whatever they want.

His main suspect is The Girl, played by Amanda Seyfried, who has managed to wipe all her history and information so she is truly anonymous. Amanda previously worked with Andrew on In Time, and The Truman Show writer cast her once again because of her big eyes.

"No one has eyes as expressive as Amanda’s. There’s also this ‘go to hell’ girl quality to her. She’s quite petite but when she’s waving a gun around, it really gets your attention," he joked.