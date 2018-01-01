Emily Ratajkowski thrilled to work with female director on I Feel Pretty

Emily Ratajkowski was delighted to work with a female director for the first time on I Feel Pretty.

The model/actress has previously starred in movies including Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends, but never had the opportunity to collaborate with a woman filmmaker until she bagged a role in Amy Schumer’s new comedy.

I Feel Pretty was co-written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, with Emily pleased to find that the duo offered her a positive experience.

“It was really refreshing because I’d never worked with a female director before,” she explained in an interview with Total Film magazine. “It just adds a safe zone and comfort that definitely you can have with a male director, but I think there’s an understanding with women who are working together on a project that is supposed to be capturing an honest experience of one woman.”

Emily, who appears alongside Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps and Aidy Bryant in the picture, insisted that the cast’s “understanding of the project was very clear from the get-go.”

And the 26-year-old also stated that she has noticed a number of changes within the film industry with regards to inclusivity and equality recently – but feels her cohort still has a duty to promote further female empowerment.

“We have such an established boys’ club in Hollywood, but I think it’s up to my generation and the generation under me to take the lead in making those changes on higher levels,” the star said. “There are people that were raised in a different, non-inclusive Hollywood who are having a hard time with what that really looks like, and not just saying, ‘Make sure you represent that group,’ but really bringing that part of the storytelling and not in a ‘let’s check this box’ way.”

I Feel Pretty is now showing in cinemas.