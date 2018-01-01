Brooklyn Nine-Nine saved by NBC after social media outcry

TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been saved after a huge outcry against its cancellation on social media.

It was confirmed on Thursday (10May18) that the police sitcom, starring Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti and Terry Crews, had been cancelled by FOX after five seasons.

The announcement came as a shock to fans, including a number of famous faces, who took to social media to vent their anger.

"Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!" Mark Hamill wrote, along with crying emojis. "I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time... #EverythingILikeGetsCancelled."

Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda tweeted: "RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99," while Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro called the show "majestic".

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic," he tweeted. "In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too."

And on Friday the show's executive producer Michael Schur took to Twitter to share the exciting news.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Season 6. NBC," he wrote. "This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you -- or @NBC -- enough. #Brooklyn99."

"Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but.... NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!" added creator Dan Goor. "Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!"

Samberg later tweeted: ""So happy to announce: NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!!", while his co-star Melissa Fumero thanked fans on the social media site.

"#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!"