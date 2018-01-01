Riley Keough is picky when it comes to acting jobs  

Riley Keough doesn't care how many movies she makes in a year - as long as she loves them.

The 28-year-old actress, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has starred in critically acclaimed flicks like Mad Max: Fury Road and American Honey, but says you won't find her signing up to anything she doesn't believe in.

"I really have to love it. I don't care if I do one or two movies a year and not 10," she told Marie Claire.

Riley was chosen as one of five fresh faces of 2018 by the publication, along with Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Blackish’s Yara Shahidi, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford and Insecure actress/creator Issa Rae.

She currently has five new films in production, including Under the Silver Lake with Andrew Garfield and The House That Jack Built opposite Uma Thurman and Matt Dillon.

Asked about the characters she plays on screen, Riley laughed: "They're all kind of, like, tough bad b**ches. Maybe people just see me that way?"

In a previous chat with Flaunt magazine, the actress acknowledged that her famous family helped her get a head start in Hollywood, but Riley was quick to add that any success she now has is all her own making.

"Well, I did have a head start and that's fantastic," she said to the publication. "I feel lucky and I'm not ashamed of it. But do I think I would still be acting if I wasn't in my family? Absolutely. No matter where I came from, it's what I would have aspired to do. Would I have gotten an agent so fast? No. I walked in a door and wanted an agent and I got one. That's not normal and I know that.

"Did I work my a*s off though? Yeah. I work really hard."