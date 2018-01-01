Anna Faris disliked shooting ocean scenes for Overboard remake 

Anna Faris disliked shooting ocean scenes for Overboard because the weather was so cold.

The actress portrays a single mother who convinces a playboy with amnesia, as played by Eugenio Derbez, that they are a married couple in the new movie - a remake of the 1987 film of the same name featuring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Many of the scenes in the movie were filmed at sea, with Anna now sharing that the boat shoots weren't nearly as glamorous as they may seem onscreen.

"It was cold. I never understood why (Eugenio's) character wanted to go to the Pacific Northwest!" she told Collider.com, while her co-star added: "It was crazy! You can't imagine how cold it was. The wind was freezing and the water was freezing, too. Honestly, being on the yacht was not comfortable because we were not able to sit down anywhere and you'd have to be outside."

During the interview, Anna also discussed how anxious she was at the beginning of the shoot because the original Overboard is one of her favourite films. But after real-life couple Goldie and Kurt gave her their seal of approval at a dinner, she began to feel much more relaxed.

"They just told stories about falling in love and doing the movie together and how special that was. By the end of the dinner, after some wine, they were like, 'Okay, we give our blessing. You can do the movie,'" the 41-year-old smiled.

The new Overboard also features Eva Longoria, John Hannah and Swoosie Kurtz. And Anna is adamant that the project is packed full of comedic moments.

"There hasn't been a lot of romantic comedies lately. We haven't had that many of the feel-good movies, especially as summer approaches," she added.