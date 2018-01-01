Ryan Reynolds thinks his daughters are 'allergic to sleep'

Ryan Reynolds has admitted that a lack of sleep is the most challenging thing about becoming a parent.

The actor has been married to former Gossip Girl star Blake Lively since 2012, having met her while filming Green Lantern two years before.

Ryan and Blake share two daughters, three-year-old James and 19-month-old Ines, and the Deadpool star has now explained that the girls are often reluctant to go to bed.

"Getting enough sleep is always a big challenge," he confessed in an interview with Britain's OK! magazine. "My wife and I are convinced that our daughters are allergic to sleep. I try to sing to them, but usually, I'm the one who falls asleep instead."

Yet, in spite of his exhaustion, Ryan is adamant that life is "so much better" now he's a father.

"Having a family means you stop worrying about a lot of the stupid things and you start focusing on the present," the 41-year-old explained. "I remember how I wanted to jump out of the window after parents would show me baby photos on their phones. Since I've become a father, though, I can't stop taking my own children's photos and showing them to my friends."

As James is growing older, the film star shared that he'd like her to inherit "Blake's incredible sincerity." The Age of Adaline star is also a skilled chef, though Ryan rarely helps the 30-year-old out in the kitchen.

"The only contribution I make is smuggling her favourite apple pie across the Canadian-American border, which you can only find in Canada," he laughed. "But each time I do that I'm sweating blood. But since I'm a Hollywood star, the border guards are only looking for drugs and don't pay attention to the pie."