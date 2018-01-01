Model Chanel Iman pregnant with first child

Newlywed model Chanel Iman celebrated America's Mother's Day on Sunday (13May18) by announcing her pregnancy.

The Victoria's Secret stunner tied the knot with American football star Sterling Shepard in March (18), just three months after the couple became engaged, and now the pair is preparing for parenthood.

Chanel broke the news to fans on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself pulling up her top to reveal her growing baby bump.

"Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you," she captioned the image. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be."

The 27-year-old beauty followed up the announcement by posting snaps of herself and Sterling both going topless, wearing just jeans and Calvin Klein underwear for a maternity shoot.

The first picture featured the mother-to-be, 27, lying on her back on the floor, with her arm over her breasts, as Sterling kissed her belly, while they struck sultry looks at the camera as they posed on a stool for the second shot.

Beside the photos, Chanel wrote, "We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can't wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can't wait to hold our baby in our arms!"

The child will be the couple's first.

Chanel began dating New York Giants player Sterling, 24, in late 2016. She previously romanced rapper A$AP Rocky for more than a year.